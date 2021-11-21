ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Sindh reports 140 more Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

KARACHI: No casualty from Covid-19 was reported Saturday in Sindh, while 140 new cases emerged when 13,949 tests were conducted, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here.

He said the Covid death toll has increased to 7,611 in Sindh that constitutes 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 13,949 samples were tested which detected 140 new cases that constituted 1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,635,721 tests have been conducted against which 473,006 cases are diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 452,848 patients have recovered, including 98 overnight.

He said that currently 12,547 patients were under treatment; of them 12,325 were in home isolation, 202 at different hospitals and 20 patients in Isolation Centres.

He added that the condition of 199 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators. He said out of 140 new cases, 32 cases were detected from Karachi.

Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

