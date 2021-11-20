PM will not get chance to escape when opposition reaches Islamabad: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not get a chance to escape when the opposition's rally reaches Islamabad.

"We will shut down the roads when we reach Islamabad," Fazl said while addressing a rally in Peshawar alongside other PDM leaders.

The Peshawar rally is part of a series of protests by PDM, which included demonstrations in Karachi and Quetta earlier this month.

PDM won’t accept any ‘enforced’ legislation, warns Fazl

"We will keep fighting till the government drowns in the sea," the PDM chief said, adding that the current government had "damaged the country's Islamic identity".

He claimed that that the opposition leaders received threatening calls calling for supporting the government ahead of Wednesday's joint sitting of the parliament.

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

On Friday, the PDM chief said that the opposition will not accept any enforced legislation done by the government. While speaking at an Ulema convocation ceremony at Hockey Chowk in Quetta, Fazlur Rehman said people were sitting in a fake assembly and the majority are involved in legislation of the country.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Quetta, the PDM chief said that the entire nation was fighting against an illegal and incompetent government.

He added that some institutions were also interfering in politics. "We are getting reports that the government's allies are being forced to support the PTI in the parliament," he said.

"We want these institutions' role to become neutral."