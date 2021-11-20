Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 18.11.2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 30.06.2022 345% Interim Cash Dividend 18.11.2021
Dawood Hercules 31.12.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 19.11.2021
Corporation Limited
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 17.11.2021
