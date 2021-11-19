ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rises on safe-haven bid as Austria reimposes lockdown

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: The dollar rose on Friday as investors sought safe havens after Austria said it would be the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown amid surging COVID-19 infections, and Germany said it could follow suit.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.357% at 95.903, close to its 16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday. The dollar was on track for a weekly gain of around 1%.

The euro, meanwhile, which has been on the back foot all week, hit a 16-month low amid the COVID surge in Europe and as expectations have grown that interest rates will be hiked faster elsewhere, particularly in the United States.

Commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, often seen as risky, all declined.

"The greenback is capitalizing on risk-off flows," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

On top of a lockdown, Austria also said it will require all its citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Feb. 1, while Germany's health minister cautioned lockdown restrictions could return there.

Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations

"One thing is certain, if the whole of Europe had to go under lockdown once more, and depending on how long that would last, we would need to rethink our growth scenarios," said Stephane Ekolo, global equity strategist at brokerage Tradition.

The euro has declined more than 1% this week versus the dollar and was down 0.61% on the day at $1.13055, having earlier touched $1.1248, its weakest since July 2020.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doubled down on her cautious position on Friday, saying the ECB should not tighten policy as it could undermine recovery.

Expectations are growing that the dollar can strengthen further into next year as US economic data, including retail sales numbers earlier this week, has largely been surprising to the upside, while inflation has been running hotter-than-expected.

"We think a combination of Fed tapering and slowing global growth should favour the US dollar in 2022," analysts at UBS said in an outlook report.

The Aussie was down 0.32% at $0.72525 and the Kiwi was 0.47% lower at $0.7013.

The Canadian dollar slid 0.23% to 1.26295.

The Japanese yen, also considered a safe-haven currency, strengthened following Austria's lockdown announcement, last up 0.35% versus the dollar at 113.85 yen.

Sterling shed some of its recent gains and was down 0.37% at around $1.3449.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was below $60,000 and set for its worst week in six months - last trading around $58,000.

dollar index USA forex market dollar interbank

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar rises on safe-haven bid as Austria reimposes lockdown

Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Monetary policy: Experts say rate hike higher than expected

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

US House passes Biden's $1.75-trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

SBP increases number of MPC meetings, releases schedule till June 2022

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Global LNG: Prices rise on robust demand ahead of peak winter months

Read more stories