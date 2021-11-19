ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
India restrict New Zealand to 153 in second T20

AFP Updated 19 Nov 2021

RANCHI: New Zealand's openers got off to a flyer but tight Indian bowling restricted the visitors to a meagre-looking 153 for 6 in the second T20 in Ranchi on Friday.

World Cup runners-up New Zealand, put into bat, racked up 64 in the power play for the loss of just Martin Guptill.

But they struggled to score off the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant seamer Harshal Patel.

Guptill smashed 31 off 15 -- despite a bouncer to the head -- before skying a slower Deepak Chahar delivery into the gloves of Rishabh Pant.

Mark Chapman, coming off an impressive 63 in the first game, made 21 off 17 before being caught on the boundary by KL Rahul trying to direct a full Axar Patel delivery over the ropes.

Shortly afterwards Daryl Mitchell went for a maximum off Harshal Patel but was snapped by Suryakumar Yadav having made 31 off 28.

Tim Seifert managed only 13 of 15 before hitting a reverse-scoop off Ravichandran Ashwin straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the edge of the ring.

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Glenn Philipps briefly got the scorecard moving with 34 off 21 including three sixes before being caught at deep square leg off Harshal Patel.

Jimmy Neasham departed for 3 and Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne struggled to score in the death overs against clever bowling from Chahar and Harshal Patel who finished with 2 for 25.

India made one change after cruising to victory in the first match of the three-match series on Wednesday, with Harshal Patel replacing the injured Mohammed Siraj.

The visitors made three changes with Milne, Ish Sodhi and Neesham coming in for Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle. Skipper Kane Williamson is being rested for the series.

