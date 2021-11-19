Sri Lankan shares end over 3% lower as financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares fell the most in more than two months on Friday, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session, dragged down by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed down 3.32% at 10,658.72 points, its biggest one-day fall since Sept. 13.

For the week, the index was mostly unchanged.

Finance heavyweights, Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were top drags, falling 15.80% and 25%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 9.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($46.72 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 322.3 million shares, from 384.6 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 626.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan stock market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.