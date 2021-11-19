ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in September for a fifth month in a row to their highest since January, the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) said on Thursday.

The kingdom's crude oil exports increased to 6.516 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, from 6.450 million bpd in August. Total exports including oil products stood at 7.84 million bpd.

The world's largest oil exporter's crude output rose by 100,000 bpd month on month to 9.662 mln bpd in September, its highest since April 2020.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are raising output 400,000 bpd per month, gradually unwinding record output cuts made in 2020. The cartel holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 2.

Saudi Arabia's domestic crude refinery throughput fell to 2.49 million bpd in September. Direct crude burn fell 111,000 bpd to 543,000 bpd, the JODI figures showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

OPEC+ oil products crude oil exports

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September

PM Imran launches 'digital power of attorney' portal for overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

White House: US is discussing joint release of oil reserves with other countries

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

Appreciation run ends: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Unilever sells tea arm, including Lipton, for 4.5bn euros

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $381 million

Pfizer signs $5.3 billion US deal to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills

Read more stories