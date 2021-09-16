ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July

  • The kingdom's crude oil exports rose to 6.327 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, up from 5.965 million bpd in June
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in July rose to their highest since January, the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) said on Thursday.

The kingdom's crude oil exports rose to 6.327 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, up from 5.965 million bpd in June. Total exports including oil products stood at 6.65 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, in July began unwinding record output cuts while Saudi Arabia began phasing out its voluntary supply cuts.

Saudi Arabia's domestic crude refinery throughput rose to 2.457 million bpd in July while direct crude burn increased by 105,000 bpd to 691,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia crude oil price cut for Asia shows demand concerns

The world's largest oil exporter's crude output rose by 547,000 bpd month-on-month to 9.474 mln bpd in July, the JODI figures showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia's crude oil JODI Joint Organisation Data Initiative

