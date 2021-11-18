PM Imran launches 'digital power of attorney' portal for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday a digital portal to facilitate expatriates for attestation of power of attorney, a day after the joint sitting of the Parliament passed as many as 33 bills including “the Elections Second Amendment Bill, 2021” granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Khan said that he appreciates the effort of his team for completing the digital portal project, which would aim to ease the process for overseas Pakistanis — a keen area of interest for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“I am delighted that we have streamlined and digitised this process, which previously took months to complete," he said.

"This is another facility for the Pakistani diaspora in foreign countries who help the country’s economy every year with remittances,” he added.

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

Khan recalled that his government had previously digitised the process of acquiring Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates for overseas Pakistanis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) after the ceremony.

This portal is linked with NADRA's database and is being launched in ten countries in the first phase. The move will save time and money for overseas Pakistanis and it will fulfill all legal requirements.

Joint session of Parliament passes bill on use of EVMs

On Wednesday, the joint session of the Parliament had passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The passing of the amendments now allows the use of electronic voting machines as well as granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Khan said overseas Pakistanis are the nation's "biggest asset".

"Around 75,000 Pakistanis need to get the power of attorney every year. This is a big number. We have digitised this process so that it facilitates the people."

The PTI chief said overseas Pakistanis remain an important contributor to the country's economy, stressing that remittances sent by these workers aid foreign-exchange inflow.

"I am very happy that we have added to their ease. Before this, we helped with the succession certificates. This is the second step.

Surprising opposition is fearful of a machine, says PM Imran about EVMs

"I have the most interaction with overseas Pakistanis. These people go abroad for opportunities. What I have seen is that when they go abroad, they hold the country dearer. They want the country to progress.

"For all cricket matches, they stand with the team, pray for the team. I see them as patriotic Pakistanis. Whenever the country is in trouble – be it floods, earthquake or for Shaukat Khanum – they always give money with an open heart. I hold them dearly.

"They are our nation's biggest asset. If we tap this asset, we will not need loans from the International Monetary Fund or others," added Khan, thanking overseas Pakistanis for their remittances that amounted close to $30 billion in fiscal year 2020-21.