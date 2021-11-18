ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGGL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GGL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 108.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.44 (-5.62%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
TELE 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.05%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.75%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.12%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.99 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,170 Decreased By ▼ -364.77 (-1.78%)
KSE100 46,078 Decreased By ▼ -116.62 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By ▼ -77.53 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

  • Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali have been named in the squad
Syed Ahmed 18 Nov 2021

Pakistan cricket team management has announced the squad for the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh, excluding Imad Wasim and Asif Ali from the match, to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Babar Azam will lead the side with Shadab Khan as vice-captain, the statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah have been named in the 12-player squad.

Moreover, Sarfaraz Ahmed has also been excluded from the squad, and Mohammad Hafeez, who had pulled out of the series after consultation with the Chief Selector, will also not be playing the match.

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam, in a pre-match press conference, had said that Pakistan will experiment with different combinations in six T20Is against Bangladesh and West Indies.

“As a captain, I have given confidence to the team. It will not be easy to score runs in Bangladesh like UAE. A batter has to make stay on the crease and save wickets initially.”

Pakistan’s 12-man squad:

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shoaib Malik

The second and third T20Is will also be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on November 20, and 22. The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series. The matches will be played in Chittagong (November 26-30) and in Dhaka (December 4-8).

Pakistan T20I squad Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan tour of Bangladesh

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

PM wants imports from China in yuan

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

Read more stories