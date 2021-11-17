ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

Syed Ahmed Updated 17 Nov 2021

Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan and top-order batter Fakhar Zaman have made significant progress in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Shadab has moved up seven places to 16th position after getting four wickets for 26 against Australia in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Fakhar has moved up eight places to 40th after scoring an unbeaten 55 in the same match.

The rankings are dominated by Australian players, who are the reigning champions of the T20 World Cup 2021. All-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, who was the hero of the final with his impressive 50-ball 77, progressed six spots to reach joint-13th position among batters.

Opening batsman David Warner, who was declared the Player of the Tournament for his back-to-back match-winning performances in the knockout stages, move up eight places to 33rd position.

David Warner opens up about 'controversial' six off Hafeez

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the top-scorer of the final with not-out 85, improved his rankings by seven places to reach 32nd position. Another Kiwi batsman Devon Conway gained three places to fourth position after scoring 46 against England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

Among bowlers, wrist spinner Adam Zampa, who bowled economically in both finals, jumped two places to third. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, with his three-wicket haul for 16 in the final, ascended two spots to the sixth position.

New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult jumped seven places to 14th, Australia’s Pat Cummins moved up 24 places to 37th, while England’s Chris Woakes saw an improvement of up 21 places to 46th position. His teammate Liam Livingstone gained seven places to third among all-rounders.

Shadab Khan Fakhar Zaman ICC T20i rankings

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Governing body ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Read more stories