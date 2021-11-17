Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan and top-order batter Fakhar Zaman have made significant progress in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Shadab has moved up seven places to 16th position after getting four wickets for 26 against Australia in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Fakhar has moved up eight places to 40th after scoring an unbeaten 55 in the same match.

The rankings are dominated by Australian players, who are the reigning champions of the T20 World Cup 2021. All-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, who was the hero of the final with his impressive 50-ball 77, progressed six spots to reach joint-13th position among batters.

Opening batsman David Warner, who was declared the Player of the Tournament for his back-to-back match-winning performances in the knockout stages, move up eight places to 33rd position.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the top-scorer of the final with not-out 85, improved his rankings by seven places to reach 32nd position. Another Kiwi batsman Devon Conway gained three places to fourth position after scoring 46 against England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

Among bowlers, wrist spinner Adam Zampa, who bowled economically in both finals, jumped two places to third. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, with his three-wicket haul for 16 in the final, ascended two spots to the sixth position.

New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult jumped seven places to 14th, Australia’s Pat Cummins moved up 24 places to 37th, while England’s Chris Woakes saw an improvement of up 21 places to 46th position. His teammate Liam Livingstone gained seven places to third among all-rounders.