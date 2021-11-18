ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
Vector-borne diseases: DMC joins hand with Mortein to raise awareness

Press Release Updated 19 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: To raise awareness against vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC), a body of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan joins hand with Mortein, said a press release.

With an estimated one million cases annually of malaria and over 15,000 cases of dengue already this year, the two entities look to bring realization to the problem and are working towards preparedness before the mosquito season.

The event to announce the partnership and put it into effect took place at the DMC, a body of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan.

In attendance at the event were the Director of DMC, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, and the Director of Marketing at Reckitt Pakistan, Humayun Farooq.

Over the past few years, Pakistan has suffered from more than 60,000 cases of dengue, a deadly disease that has the potential to impact the lives of millions in Pakistan and has no vaccine. Protection and prevention is the best possible cure and with the changing weather and onset of rainfall; all Pakistanis are urged to take all possible precautions.

Commenting on the partnership, Humayun Farooq said, “By partnering with an entity that has so diligently worked for the prevention and awareness of dengue & malaria such as DMC, we believe we can truly make a change in the way people deal with and view this life-threatening disease.”

Reckitt, makers of Mortein have been leading awareness drives as well as helping equip Pakistan to fight various fatal ailments like Dengue through its campaign namely, ‘Dengue Ab Nahi’ over the past years.

Addressing the importance of such collaborations, the Director of DMC, Dr Mukhtar said, “Mortein has always been at the front line when it comes to vector borne diseases like dengue and malaria awareness and prevention used at home level. We are proud to partner with Reckitt Pakistan to ensure that we can get the best messaging of prevention to our communities and country.”

