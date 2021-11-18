ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Pakistan

Dubai Expo 2020: Seminar held on energy potential of Punjab at ‘Pakistan pavilion’

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Energy Department, in collaboration with the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Wednesday hosted a seminar on the energy potential of Punjab at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The seminar was attended by the Punjab Minister of Energy, UAE Minister of Energy, His Excellency Saud Ballawy, the managing director of the Punjab Power Development Board, and the CEOs of the Punjab Power Development Company Ltd, the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, and the Punjab Energy Efficiency Conservation Agency.

According to the press statement the seminar presented a ground-breaking achievement for the Punjab Energy Department as an MOU was signed between the Government of Punjab and Huawei.

The minister talked on the limitless energy potential of Punjab, highlighting some of the impressive work being done in the province with regards to solar energy, biogas, hydropower, and wind energy. The minister stated that 600 primary schools had been solarized, along with a number of hospitals and jails, and concluded by saying that “This is only the first step in what promises to be a very bright future for the energy sector of Punjab. We are extremely optimistic that the work we are showcasing here will attract lots of interest from foreign and local investors and also create job opportunities for our people back home. We also want to work in collaboration with the UAE government on energy-related projects both here and back in Pakistan. We hope that the Expo 2020 Dubai will help us achieve exactly that.”

Dr Sani gave a detailed overview of the numerous projects being undertaken by the Punjab government, in collaboration with the federal government. Many of these promising initiatives are already underway. Some of these include the QA Thermal Project, the Energy Center of Excellence, and Solar Training and MSc Engineering courses.

The event concluded with the signing of the MOU between the Punjab government and Huawei that will open doors for foreign investments in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 Pakistan Pavilion Punjab Power Development Board energy potential of Punjab

