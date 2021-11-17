ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,227 Decreased By ▼ -315.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 17,961 Decreased By ▼ -137.9 (-0.76%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Governing body ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

The International Cricket Council has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under its Taliban government, the world governing body said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale story but the strife-torn nation risks international isolation following the country's Taliban takeover in August.

Cricket Australia has postponed a one-off men's test against Afghanistan in Hobart - which was scheduled for later this month - if the new government in Kabul did not allow women to play the sport.

"The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men's and women's cricket moving forward," ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup

"We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government."

Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous Taliban government, which banned most girls' education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

ICC had taken a wait-and-see approach on whether Afghanistan can continue as a full member - allowing it to play test matches - and the issue came up during its board meeting in Dubai at the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup last week.

"Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most," Barclay added.

"We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly."

Among other decisions, the ICC also named former India captain and current board chief Sourav Ganguly as the chairman of its Cricket Committee, replacing spin bowling great Anil Kumble whose maximum nine-year term ended this month.

India International Cricket Council Afghanistan's Taliban government Afghanistan Cricket Board Anil Kumble Greg Barclay

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Governing body ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Read more stories