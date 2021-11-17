ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -57.61 (-1.19%)
BR30 20,576 Decreased By ▼ -645.47 (-3.04%)
KSE100 46,270 Decreased By ▼ -272.61 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,971 Decreased By ▼ -127.63 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Japanese shares fall on worries over rising costs, yen's weakness

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed early gains on Wednesday as concerns over rising costs and a weaker yen outweighed gains made by technology heavyweights after a strong finish on Wall Street.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.4% to 29,679.68 by 0201 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 0.55% to 2,039.51. Earlier in the session, the Nikkei had gained 0.3% and the Topix had risen 0.2%.

Overnight, all the three major indexes on Wall Street closed higher on the back of upbeat retail sales data.

Japanese shares rise on bargain hunt, cost worries hurt risk appetite

"The yen's weakness against the dollar is good for some companies but also a negative factor for others. Now, investors are focusing on the latter, especially because materials costs are rising," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"But declines in Japanese shares are limited thanks to the solid performance of the US market."

The dollar rose to a 16-month high overnight after data showed US consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings dragged both the Nikkei and the Topix the most by falling 5.15%, while air conditioning maker Daikin Industries lost 1.96% and Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing slid 1%.

Technology heavyweights tracked the Nasdaq higher, with Tokyo Electron rising 2.46%, SoftBank Group edging up 0.6% and Advantest adding 2.15%.

Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan advanced 1.48% after the industry ministry said it was considering a measure to mitigate a sharp rise in gasoline prices by providing oil refiners with subsidies to allow them to cap wholesale prices.

Japanese shares Nikkei share

