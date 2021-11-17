ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
Mashaal Malik conferred with Allama Iqbal Award

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Moha-mmad Sarwar on Tuesday awarded ‘Allama Iqbal Award’ to Mashaal Malik, wife...
Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday awarded ‘Allama Iqbal Award’ to Mashaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in recognition of her services for the cause of Kashmiris.

The award was given in a ceremony held at Governor’s House today. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for immediate resolution of Kashmir issue for peace in the region. “We stand firm like a rock with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters; Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is fighting for the cause of Kashmiris,” he said.

He urged the International organizations, including the United Nations to end their silence on the Kashmir issue, as it is the responsibility of the UN to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Mashaal Malik said on the occasion that Narendra Modi’s government has made Kashmir the largest prison in the world; innocent Kashmiris are being imprisoned. After failure in all its plans, India is also conspiring to make Kashmiris a minority by settling Hindus in Kashmir, adding that all Islamic countries including Pakistan should unanimously raise their voice against this.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

