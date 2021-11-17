ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
Moot stresses need for gender equality

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

KARACHI: “As we all know Pakistan currently ranks the second lowest country in the world for gender equality, we all belongs from a different society, some have freedom some stay reserved but there is another society which is stereotype, they still believe spending money on girls’ education is a waste of money”, said Dr. Nida Hussain, Pro-chancellor, Ziauddin University.

She was sharing her views as a keynote speaker in the 9th interactive series ZU Dialogues, titled “Mainstreaming Gender Inclusiveness in our Society”, organized by Ziauddin University, here Tuesday. The purpose of the 9th interactive series of ZU Dialogues was to get an opinion and analysis of the experts about the discrimination of professional development, leadership opportunities, and other professional hazards are some of the additional barriers towards gender equality and women empowerment.

Dr. Nida Hussain discussed gender inequality by saying “by living in Islamic Republic of Pakistan our religion gives us a lot of freedom and respect but our society doesn’t. Women are bullied, discriminated against and arrested, physically attacked and killed, it’s impossible that we don’t talk about racism, forced marriages; the only thing they want is to make their own choices about their bodies and the way they live their lives”, she added.

While talking during panel discussion, Prof. Dr. Khalida Ghaus, Director, Board of Institute for Policy Reforms, said that the time has changed, it’s the 21st century where we believe inequality. The women are multi-tasking; they can manage home and also can manage their jobs. The poverty should be ended. There is a time where one family member is earning and seven people are eating; now it’s time to share the house chores with both partners.

On how much lack of female facilities we have in our country and what actually is inclusiveness, Prof. Khalida says “there are some bitter and traditional issues, we can talk about harassment of the females; in short we can talk about a number of issues. There are 67 percent of females in urban areas of Pakistan, 67 percent of female population who are working in the informal sector. This is not just the whole percentage but this is the sector which goes totally unmonitored. When we talk about gender mainstreaming, gender inclusive in our society, it is affected by so many new phenomena, religious extremism, conflicts, militancy etc. have you ever considered the impact of all these things,” she further added.

Ziauddin University gender equality Dr. Nida Hussain Prof. Dr. Khalida Ghaus

