ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
BOP 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.16%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.83%)
TELE 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.73 (1.27%)
BR30 20,718 Increased By ▲ 346.32 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 374.95 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By ▲ 173.36 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Japanese shares gain on upbeat corporate outlook, US-China talks in focus

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, as investors scooped up companies with upbeat outlook, although gains were capped by caution ahead of the outcome of the U.S - China summit meeting.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.2% to 29,839.25 by 0221 GMT, after having gained as much as 0.6%. The broader Topix rose 0.4% to 2,056.65.

"After the earnings season is over, the money has been shifted to shares with positive outlook. Investors want to buy companies with strong fundamentals beyond the quarter just ended," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Tokyo shares gain

"Investors (now) await the outcome of the online (summit) between the leaders of the US and China. If they could avoid a clash between the two countries, it is likely that ongoing trend of the global economic recovery would continue."

Both the Nikkei and Topix accelerated their gains around when the news that China's President Xi Jinping told US President Biden at a virtual meeting that the two countries should strengthen communication and co-exist peacefully, as per a report from Chinese state media.

Toyota Motor led Topix's gains by rising 2.19%, as the automaker said last week it begin making up for production lost from supply shortages in December to keep its plan of producing 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing rose 1.01% and 3.04%, respectively.

Insurers climbed as US Treasury yields gained, with T&D Holdings rising 3.33% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings 2.5%. Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which has built footsteps in the US through employment site Indeed, fell 2.99% even after posting a jump in half-year profit.

Japanese shares

