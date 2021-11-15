ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on Chinese property market weakness, strong dollar

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper fell on Monday as data showed weakness in China's property sector, Chinese coal prices plunged, the U.S. dollar strengthened to a 16-month high and a supply squeeze on the London Metal Exchange (LME) continued to ease.

China is the biggest consumer and producer of metals. Less homebuilding would reduce demand, and lower coal prices should reduce energy costs for smelters.

Metals are priced in dollars, so the strong greenback makes them more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7pc at $9,640 a tonne at 1746 GMT, having earlier reached $9,773, the highest level since Oct. 27.

Prices are still up around 25pc this year after rising 26pc in 2020.

Copper edges higher despite warning signs from China

Fears of a slowdown in China are overblown, with the government likely to act if needed to support growth, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

He said copper should rally strongly later in the decade as demand increases and supply runs short. "The copper market will head into a structural deficit in the next few years but not in the next few months," he said.

CHINA: While the property sector was weak, China's industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than expected in October.

SQUEEZE: A supply squeeze in the LME warehouses system continued to ease, with the premium for cash copper over the three-month contract falling to $32.50 from more than $1,100 last month.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME warehouses have risen to 50,300 tonnes from 14,150 tonnes last month but are still down from more than 200,000 tonnes in August.

CHINA OUTPUT: China's production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - was 5.26 million tonnes in October, up 0.5pc from September but down 2.6pc year-on-year, the statistics bureau said.

METALS PRICES: LME aluminium was down 2.2pc at $2,640.50 a tonne, zinc fell 1.7pc to $3,213, nickel lost 2pc to $19,585, lead slipped 1.8pc to $2,318.50 and tin was down 1.3pc at $37,350.

Copper Commerzbank Daniel Briesemann U.S. dollar LME copper rate China's industrial output

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on Chinese property market weakness, strong dollar

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

Petroleum prices maintained as PM rejects OGRA's proposal

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Imam-ul-Haq named in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series

Tesla's market value falls below $1 trillion after Musk tweets

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey after years of tension

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Read more stories