Sindh announces financial package for small farmers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced an agricultural financial package for small farmers through Hari Card for Kharif crop, PPI learnt Sunday. The Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser to Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said Sindh government will provide a subsidy of Rs 1500 per acre to farmers on DAP, cotton and rice crop while Rs 1200 per acre will be given to farmers on white fly.

He further said that Sindh farmers will get Rs 3,607 million subsidy through Sindh Bank on Hari Card to Kharif farmers. Whereas for farmers of cotton and seed Rs 1200 per acre will be given, this subsidy will be given to farmers on Kharif Crop of 2021.

Wassan said that relevant agriculture officers, Assistant Commissioners, Sindh Abadgar Board and representatives of Agriculture Chamber of Commerce would monitor the tehsil level throughout the province. Receipt will confirm the lands according to the list and revenue card.

The Agriculture Advisor said that due to late receipt of funds from the federation, the subsidy to the farmers was delayed. The survey of all the small farmers of the province has been completed so far and applications have started being received in the respective tehsil. More strategies are being devised for subsidized on other Crops as well.