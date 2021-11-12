ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Pakistan to consider passage of wheat from India to Afghanistan: PM Imran

  • Says Pakistan would also provide essential food items, emergency medical supplies and shelter items to Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan would "favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.

"In addition to the assistance already extended, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan would provide essential food items including wheat and rice, emergency medical supplies, and shelter items for Afghanistan," the statement added.

The premier expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The premier stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

"He underlined that continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability," the PMO statement noted.

The Prime Minister hoped that the interim Afghan government will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.

He said that Pakistan has been consistently calling for the provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan. The Prime Minister also underscored the urgent need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown.

Khan reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also emphasized the importance for the two countries to work together for the facilitation of movement of people, trade, transit, and regional connectivity for the promotion of progress and prosperity in the region.

