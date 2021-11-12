ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
LG polls in Balochistan: 'ECP to issue final electoral rolls on April 13, 2022'

INP 12 Nov 2021

QUETTA: The joint provincial Election Commissioner Tahir Mansoor Khan on Thursday announced that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the final electoral roles on April 13 next year.

While addressing a press conference, Tahir Mansoor Khan said that the institution is reviewing the electoral rolls to facilitate the citizens. He said that the process of door-to-door verification of voters began in Balochistan on November 7 that will be completed by December 6.

The provincial election commissioner said that the data entry of the voters will be completed from December 7 to January 5, 2022, whereas, the initial electoral rolls will be printed from January 6 to 25.

The ECP will issue the initial electoral rolls on January 26, 2022, while the final lists will be issued on April 13, 2022. On Wednesday, ECP had rolled out directives for Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad administrations to do all that's necessary within the next 15 days next to conduct local government polls.

The provincial government must carry out the necessary amendments in the election laws to have the polls conducted within the deadline. The ECP had also directed the governments to submit the maps of constituencies and the necessary data in its offices.

We will begin the demarcation drive of the constituencies as per stipulated terms starting as soon as Dec 1, the ECP said and added that shortly after the demarcation is complete, we will roll out the poll schedule. The reserved verdict of ECP also ordered the ministry of interior to furnish all the required documents to the poll watchdog within the next 10 days.

