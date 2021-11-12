LG polls in Balochistan: 'ECP to issue final electoral rolls on April 13, 2022'
QUETTA: The joint provincial Election Commissioner Tahir Mansoor Khan on Thursday announced that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the final electoral roles on April 13 next year.
While addressing a press conference, Tahir Mansoor Khan said that the institution is reviewing the electoral rolls to facilitate the citizens. He said that the process of door-to-door verification of voters began in Balochistan on November 7 that will be completed by December 6.
The provincial election commissioner said that the data entry of the voters will be completed from December 7 to January 5, 2022, whereas, the initial electoral rolls will be printed from January 6 to 25.
The ECP will issue the initial electoral rolls on January 26, 2022, while the final lists will be issued on April 13, 2022. On Wednesday, ECP had rolled out directives for Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad administrations to do all that's necessary within the next 15 days next to conduct local government polls.
The provincial government must carry out the necessary amendments in the election laws to have the polls conducted within the deadline. The ECP had also directed the governments to submit the maps of constituencies and the necessary data in its offices.
We will begin the demarcation drive of the constituencies as per stipulated terms starting as soon as Dec 1, the ECP said and added that shortly after the demarcation is complete, we will roll out the poll schedule. The reserved verdict of ECP also ordered the ministry of interior to furnish all the required documents to the poll watchdog within the next 10 days.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
