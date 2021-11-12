Weekly inflation statistics: Bilawal urges govt to withdraw decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to withdraw the decision to stop weekly statistics regarding inflation. Bilawal opposed the decision of the federal cabinet to stop the weekly report on inflation.

He said that withholding weekly statistics of the Bureau of Statistics regarding inflation would be tantamount to hoodwinking the people.

He said in a statement on Thursday that hiding inflation statistics from the public would not reduce inflation in the country.

Instead of hiding the inflation statistics, the government should end rewarding the mafias and stop corruption, he said. He said that even in dictatorial periods, no attempt was made to hide the statistics regarding inflation from the people.

Central Information Secretary PPP-P Shazia Marri has said that the conspiracy of the PTI-led government to make the Parliament inactive and ineffective has been foiled and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been running away from the Parliament for three years, while time has come to oust the "incompetent" incumbent prime minister.

She said, in a statement that we will oust "selected" Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Parliament who was "imposed" on the country. She said that the nation would only get rid from this incompetent government by the strategy of Bilawal.

While criticising the government, she claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the confidence and majority in the National Assembly, and the advisers of the prime minister are also adept in telling "lies like him".

