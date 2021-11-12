Weekly inflation statistics: Bilawal urges govt to withdraw decision
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to withdraw the decision to stop weekly statistics regarding inflation. Bilawal opposed the decision of the federal cabinet to stop the weekly report on inflation.
He said that withholding weekly statistics of the Bureau of Statistics regarding inflation would be tantamount to hoodwinking the people.
He said in a statement on Thursday that hiding inflation statistics from the public would not reduce inflation in the country.
Instead of hiding the inflation statistics, the government should end rewarding the mafias and stop corruption, he said. He said that even in dictatorial periods, no attempt was made to hide the statistics regarding inflation from the people.
Central Information Secretary PPP-P Shazia Marri has said that the conspiracy of the PTI-led government to make the Parliament inactive and ineffective has been foiled and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been running away from the Parliament for three years, while time has come to oust the "incompetent" incumbent prime minister.
She said, in a statement that we will oust "selected" Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Parliament who was "imposed" on the country. She said that the nation would only get rid from this incompetent government by the strategy of Bilawal.
While criticising the government, she claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the confidence and majority in the National Assembly, and the advisers of the prime minister are also adept in telling "lies like him".
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
