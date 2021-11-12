China stocks up as property shares surge on policy easing bets
SHANGHAI: China stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday, bucking the trend in Asia, as investors snapped up battered property shares, betting Beijing will relax policies to prevent a sector-wide collapse.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6%, to 4,898.65 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,532.79 points.
The CSI300 Real Estate index, which tracks blue-chip property shares, surged 9% in its best day in nearly seven years. A broader property index jumped 6.8%.
Investors are piling into property stocks, which had been battered by strict government curbs and China Evergrande Group’s debt woes, as a slew of positive signals recently fan hopes for policy easing.
A think tank of China’s State Council met a local property association and financial institutions in Guangzhou, Chinese media reported on Thursday, days after the agency, which makes policy recommendations, held a similar meeting with developers and banks in Shenzhen.
On Wednesday, the Securities Times reported some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the interbank market at a meeting with market regulators. Some see it as a sign that developers’ financing conditions are improving.
Data showing a rise in new mortgage loans in October and news on Thursday that Evergrande bondholders received coupon payments from the indebted developer also aided sentiment.
“China needs to relax property curbs, because the industry is so important to economic growth,” said Liam Zhou, founder of Shanghai-based hedge fund house Minority Asset Management.
Bank stocks also rose in China and Hong Kong on receding fears that further defaults by developers would erode banks’ balance sheets.
Chinese brokerages shares also rose sharply on Thursday, as investors bet they will benefit from the imminent launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
