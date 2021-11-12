Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 11, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2600
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2600
Indus 2650
Bajwa 2650
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2700
United 2700
Abdullah Textile 2650
Indus 2750
Bajwa 2750
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2900
Suriya Tex 2850
United 2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2875
Nadeem Textile 2850
Indus Dyeing 2900
Abdullah Textile 2800
Lucky Cotton 2750
22/1.
Bajwa 2900
United 2800
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2850
26/1.
AL-Karam 3050
Amin Text 3000
Shadman Cotton 3000
Diamond Int'l 3000
Lucky Cotton 2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2950
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3150
Al-Karam 3150
Jubilee Spinning 3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3150
Lucky Cotton 3050
Diamond Intl 3100
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3000
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3750
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 4000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 3000
Amin 2950
Indus Dyeing 3000
Bajwa 2950
Nadeem Textile 2950
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3850
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4350
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3250
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4750
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1900
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED
20% CASTINCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported 255.00
Local 220.00
Rupali 215.00
75/36/0
Imported 200.00
Local 188.00
Rupali 186.00
75/36/Him
Imported 250.00
Local 202.00
Rupali 196.00
100/36/0
Imported 195.00
Local 175.00
Rupali 172.00
100/48/INT
Imported 210.00
Local 185.00
Rupali 180.00
150/48/0
Imported 184.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/48/Him
Imported 190.00
Local 165.00
Rupali 162.00
300/96/0
Imported 185.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 158.00
300/96/Him
Imported 195.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 186.00
Local 178.00
150/144/Him
Imported 215.00
Local 187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 210.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 250.00
Local 205.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported 185.00
75/72/SD
Imported 185.00
50/36/BR
Imported 200.00
Local 198.00
100/36/BR
Imported 200.00
150/48/BR
Imported 156.00
300/96/BR
Imported 156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS)
+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 179.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 183.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 189.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 193.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 204.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 189.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 217.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 228.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 246.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 218.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 300.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 218.00
Prima 216.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 238.00
Local (AVG Price) 235.00
40/S
Kcetex 287.00
Prima 285.00
Local (AVG Price) 265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 220.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 174.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 187.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 235.00
IFL 220.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 238.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 246.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00
Zainab (Combed) 254.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 264.00
Zainab (Combed) 266.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 260.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 282.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 270.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 293.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 301.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 255.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 270.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 280.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 290.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 247.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 247.00
I.C.I. Bright 250.00
Rupali 1.D 249.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 247.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 247.00
Ibrahim 1.D 249.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 250.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 251.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi,
Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 08.11.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES
(We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
