ANL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
ASL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MDTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.22%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.58%)
TELE 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TRG 132.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (0.12%)
BR30 21,382 Increased By ▲ 43.56 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,743 Increased By ▲ 113.08 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,119 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

  • Tarin expresses concern over significant differentence in the price of wheat flour in Sindh and Balochistan as compared to the other provinces
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin asked the provinces to lift the imported sugar and supply it into the market, so as to bring down the price of the commodity.

The adviser was chairing the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Wednesday that was informed by the secretary finance that prices of sugar are easing out in Punjab subsequent to proactive measures of the government.

The adviser directed all the provinces to meet their sugar stocks by immediately lifting the imported sugar and inject it into the market in order to bring down the prices.

During the meeting which was held to review the prices of essential commodities, adviser on finance expressed concern over significant differential in the price of wheat flour in Sindh and Balochistan as compared to the other provinces. He directed the chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan to increase the daily releases of wheat to improve supply situation in market.

He said that the government wanted to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour across the country at government specified rate.

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

Tarin also maintained that the government has taken a range of administrative and policy measures and by managing supply and demand chain has been able to control the prices of essential commodities as compared to the last year.

The NPMC noted that Sastaa Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab are offering essential goods at subsidised prices.

Tarin said that the government will continue to take all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country.

Earlier, the secretary finance briefed the NPMC about the weekly SPI situation, which has been increased by 0.67 percent during the week under review. While reviewing the price trend of essential commodities, the Secretary Finance apprised that prices of three essential commodities registered decline, whereas, prices of 20 items remained stable.

The secretary also informed the meeting that prices of essential commodities registered decline in prices as compared to the same month of the last year. He maintained that price of the wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs1,100 per 20kg due to the proactive measures of the Punjab government and the ICT administration.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, chief statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), managing director Utility Stores, and other senior officers were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR NPMC essential commodities Fakhar Imam price of sugar Sastaa Sahulat Bazaars

Comments

1000 characters

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories