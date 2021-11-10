ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude stocks edge up, fuel inventories down: EIA

Reuters Updated 10 Nov 2021

US crude stocks rose last week, while inventories of gasoline and distillates like diesel declined further due to strong demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

US oil market supply has tightened in recent weeks as demand has kicked into higher gear, and with the resumption of more international travel, consumption could rise further in the holiday season.

Crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels. Oil prices were down on the news.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels, about in line with analyst expectations, the fifth consecutive week of draws for the most-used US fuel. Overall stocks are at levels not seen since November 2017.

Similarly, distillate stocks, which include diesel and jet fuel,, were down as well, dropping by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop. Distillate stocks are at their lowest since April 2020.

US crude stockpiles rise, fuel stocks down in most recent week: EIA

"The stats are generally constructive with continued declines in not only gasoline and diesel inventories but jet fuel as well," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

The decline in stocks came even as refiners ramped up activity in the most recent week, boosting utilization rates by 0.4 percentage points to 86.7% of overall capacity. Refinery crude runs rose by 343,000 barrels per day.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 34,000 barrels, EIA said.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 192,000 barrels per day.

The US crude futures dropped by $1.22 to $82.93 a barrel, a 1.4% decline, while Brent lost 86 cents to $83.93 a barrel, as of 10:57 a.m. EST

Crude inventories US crude stocks Crude stocks US oil market

Comments

1000 characters

US crude stocks edge up, fuel inventories down: EIA

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

New Zealand beat England to reach first T20 World Cup final

Indian police arrest man for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's infant daughter

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

OIC delegation visits LoC to observe situation

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Read more stories