US crude stockpiles rise, fuel stocks down in most recent week: EIA

US crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 8 to 427 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 702,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 683,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.9 percentage points, in the week.

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

US gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 223.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 83,000-barrel drop.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 24,000 barrels in the week to 129.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 933,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell by 1.4 million barrels per day, EIA said.