ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Gold falls on stronger dollar as US inflation data looms

Reuters Updated 10 Nov 2021

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and yields rose ahead of US inflation data that could help investors gauge the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,823.84 per ounce by 1141 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.33% to $1,824.70 per ounce.

"Gold has been losing momentum heading into the inflation data... a stronger-than-expected reading in US consumer prices would take the wind out of gold's sails once again," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Prices of bullion have hovered at two-month highs over the past few sessions after assurances from key central banks last week that interest rates would remain low for the time being, with the Federal Reserve sticking to its view that inflation is "transitory."

Gold steadies near 2-month high as US inflation data in focus

The precious metal benefits from low rates as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

"Gold is benefiting from the prospect of central banks pushing back against market expectations (for a rate hike), but higher inflation makes that job much harder," Erlam said.

A tight US labour market and the dislocation in global supply chains could result in a high reading for US consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

Piling pressure on gold, the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.4830%, and the dollar gained 0.3% against its rivals, making gold expensive to holders of other currencies.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6% to $24.13 per ounce, platinum declined 0.6% to $1,052.75 per ounce, and palladium dipped 0.04% to $2,020.26 per ounce.

