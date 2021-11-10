ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Australian embassy, Kinnaird College host Girls' Cricket Cup 2021

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the Girls' Cricket Cup 2021 in Lahore. Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, congratulated the schools on their participation and thanked Kinnaird and PCB for their valuable support.

"Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes," Dr Shaw said. "We hope to empower these girls by giving them an opportunity to play cricket and compete on the sporting field."

To prepare for the tournament, top PCB coaches led the girls on a three-day coaching clinic. "We are very grateful for the participation of first-class women cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women's Team, who took time out to build the girls' confidence and encouraged them to push beyond the boundaries," Dr Shaw said.

The High Commissioner highlighted Australia's commitment to support gender equality in Pakistan, and the value of sport as a tool to promote this important objective.

"Australia prides itself in championing gender equality and inclusion in sports and investing in increased participation in sport for women and girls. By providing these opportunities we hope to support the next generation of female sports leaders," the High Commissioner said.

The Principal of the Kinnaird College for Women, Rukhsana David said, "I welcome the Australian High Commission's collaboration with the Kinnaird College - to provide these young schoolgirls a forum to compete for this Cricket Cup. Kinnaird College is happy to host this initiative to empower girls through sport and promote leadership skills among young girls."

The 3rd Girls' Cricket Cup involved teams from four schools and sports institutes: Government Junior Model School Samnabad, Government Higher Secondary School Umer Block Iqbal Town, Government Central Model School Gulburg lll and girls from underprivileged background at the Kinnaird Academy.

