ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civil society activists take out ‘Climate Justice March’

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A large number of people took out ‘Climate Justice March’ on the call of Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development from Lahore Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

The participants belonging to civil society organisations, trade unions and social movements demanded climate justice.

The participants were holding placards and chanting slogans demanded from governments around the world to initiate meaningful actions against climate change.

The placards read “climate action now, stop air pollution, clean Lahore city, 100% renewable energy for communities and people, stop coal energy, say no to fossil fuel, stop funding fossil fuels.”

In order to sound the alarm about the climate emergency, the participants were wearing red shirts with slogan ‘climate revolution, not pollution’.

Farooq Tariq from the Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee said that fossil and coal-based energy projects must be stopped immediately.

He added that gas and oil-based energy systems are not only expensive but also detrimental to the environment. He added that the prices of these are also increased on the demand of IMF.

Farooq added that sustainable energy methods need to be adopted so that Pakistan becomes self-sufficient in energy.

Environmental lawyer Ahmed Rafay Alam said that the problem of climate change cannot be left only to political parties and everyone needs to play their part.

Rafay added that Pakistan still has to fulfill its promise of phasing out coal that it announced last year as the coal-based energy plants are still working and functional. He added that fossil-based energy systems are not only expensive but cause pollution as well.

Adding that Pakistan has good sources of renewable energy systems, he stressed on the need for alternative resources to produce energy.

Spokesperson Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement Ayesha Ahmed said because of government’s negligence and lack of understanding of climate issues, the beautiful city of Lahore is now the most polluted city on earth. She added that environmental costly projects such as Ravi Urban development project must be stopped.

Zaighum Abbas, an academic and activist associated with Asian people’s movement on debt and development, said that “climate change can’t be addressed without the radical transformation of capitalist production.”

The organisations participating in march included Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development, Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights, All Pakistan Workers Confederation, Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement, Progressive Students Collective, Aurat March, Woman Action Forum, South Asia Partnership, Labor Education Foundation..

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF climate change Lahore Press Club Farooq Tariq Ahmed Rafay Alam Climate Justice March

Comments

Comments are closed.

Civil society activists take out ‘Climate Justice March’

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories