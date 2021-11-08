16 entities: PD presents 'justifications' for not filling up vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: Power Division is said to have given different justifications for not filling positions of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs/ Managing Directors) of 16 entities, falling under its control, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, the sources said, Power Division has informed the Cabinet that the position of CEO LPGCL (Lakhra Genco-VI) has never been filled from open market. Power Division has explained that due to planned closure/retirement of the plant as per decision of the CCoE of September 10, 2020 ratified by the Cabinet on September 22, 2020, the appointment of the CEO is not intended because all plants of the company are already de-licensed.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB): The post is vacant since January 12, 2021. Power Division explained that due to merger of AEDB with PPIB, the process initiated for the position of CEO AEDB was halted and is not deemed to proceed ahead. The Cabinet approved this course of action on July 13, 2021. The CCLC has approved the draft bill for merger on October 21, 2021.

Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL): Power Division stated that the post of CEO PHPL has never been filled from open market as it is a very small organization with very limited functions. The market-based appointment is not deemed cost effective by this Division.

National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL): The post of CEO NPPMCL has been vacant since September 3, 2018. Power Division has argued that due to start of privatisation of NPPMCL, the Cabinet decided on May 18, 2021 that Dhanpat Kotak, an employee of NPPMCL, to continue to look after as CEO.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco): Power Division has claimed that the post has been never filled from open market. The look after charge has been assigned to a Senior Officer. Currently a panel has been submitted to Ministry of Energy (Power Division). The summary shall be submitted to the Cabinet once stay ordered by Punjab High Court is vacated by the Court as restraining order has been issued against taking the final decision by the Punjab High Court. The Law Division has been informed with a copy to Prime Minister Office.

CEO Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO): This post has never been filled from open market. The look after charge has been assigned to a Senior Officer. Power Division has informed the Cabinet that process had been initiated but the Balochistan High Court has issued orders not to appoint CEO in a case challenging the process. The Law Division has been informed with a copy to Prime Minister Office.

Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO): The post has never been filled from open market. The look after charge has been assigned to the Senior Officer. Due diligence by the BoD is under process after which TESCO shall submit the panel to the line Ministry. The appointment was delayed due to re-constitution of the new TESCO Board.

Power Information Technology Company (PITC): Power Division briefed the Cabinet that the post has never been filled from open market. The look after charge has been assigned to the senior Officer. The Board of Directors (BoD) of PITC submitted a panel of three candidates for appointment of CEO PITC. The case was pended awaiting reconstitution of the new PITC Board. The Board has recently been re-constituted. It will re-evaluate the candidates and then submit a panel in a month's time. The appointment has been delayed due to reconstitution of the PITC Board.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO): The Federal Cabinet has rejected a summary of Power Division regarding appointment of CEO Fesco and directed the post be re-advertised.

Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) Guddu(Genco-II): The post of CEO CPGC has been vacant since April 13, 2021. The services of Hammad Amir Hashmi former CEO CPGCL appointed on competitive bases were terminated with the approval of CCoE on March 13, 2021 and ratified by Cabinet on March 16, 2021 due to last grid blackout. The look after charge has been given to Sabin-uz- Zaman Farooqui, CEO, NPGCL by the Board. Power Division has intimated to the Cabinet that the Board has completed the process and conveyed a panel of three candidates to it. The appointment is delayed due to High Court decision of May 8, 2021.

Genco Holding Private Limited (GHCL): Muhammad Imran, the incumbent CEO GHCL has been allowed to continue looking after the work of CEO GHCL till appointment of the regular incumbent by the Cabinet in its meeting held on April 13, 2021. The post was advertised on June 25, 2021. However, appointment was delayed due to High Court decision of May 18, 2021. Now the Supreme Court, in its short order of September 8, 2021 (with direction to fix the next date preferably after 3 months) has suspended the judgement passed by, the High Court. The process has been reinitiated.

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco): Power Division has informed the Cabinet that the post has never been filled from open market. The look after charge has been assigned to a Senior Office. The process has been initiated. The Court initially stayed the process then ordered (June 1, 2021) for re-advertisement of the post of CEO which delayed the process. Later, a panel was submitted to Ministry.

The candidate at merit No. 1 in the panel was already appointed as CEO Hesco and No 2 is under inquiry. The candidate at merit No 3 was not deemed appropriate since he does not hold a good reputation. Since the panel was incomplete, the BoD.

