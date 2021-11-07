ATC grants bail to several TLP workers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to several leaders and workers of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The cases were registered with different police stations on charges of resorting to violent protests and attacking police teams.

The court allowed the bail petitions of Farooqul Hassan, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Pir Zaheerul Hassan, Engineer Hafeezullah Alvi, Maulana Abdul Razzaq, Maulana Sharifuddin, Badar Munir, Qari Ashraf, Muhammad Akbar, Muzaffar Hussain, Muhammad Umair, Muzamil Hussain and others.

