Ameer Khurram Rathore made envoy to KSA

ISLAMABAD: The government has nominated Ameer Khurram Rathore as Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Asad Majid to the European Union (EU) and Belgium, besides other ambassadorial appointments.

Diplomatic sources said that the agreement of Ameer Khurram Rathore is awaited to be approved by Riyadh, who is going to conclude his diplomatic assignment in Canada.

Rathore would be replacing Lt Gen Bilal Akbar (retd), who served as Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom for less than a year.

Asad Majid, Pakistan's current ambassador in the United States would be replaced with former AJK President and ambassador Sardar Masood Khan (retd), whereas, Majid has been nominated to be Pakistan's new envoy in the EU and Belgium.

The current envoy in the EU and Belgium Zaheer Aslam Janjua has been nominated as Pakistan ambassador to Russia, the sources added.

