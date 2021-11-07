Ishaq Dar's disqualification reference sent to Senate chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar's disqualification reference has been sent to the Senate chairman on Saturday.

The reference was sent to the speaker of the Upper House under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution, stating that Ishaq Dar was a defaulter under Article 63 (O) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court fined Rs38.3 million in Ata ul Haq Qasmi case.

"Ishaq Dar has not yet deposited the amount in the national treasury," it said, demanding that the Senate Chairman should decide within 30 days and sent the disqualification reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is noteworthy here that Article 63 Disqualifications for membership of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).-(1) A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), if...(o) he or his spouse or any of his dependents has defaulted in payment of government dues and utility expenses, including telephone, electricity, gas and water charges in excess of ten thousand rupees, for over six months, at the time of filing his nomination papers.