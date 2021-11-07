Governor sees GSP plus status for another 10 years

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday stressed his hope that Pakistan will be granted extension in GSP Plus status by the European Union and the country will also get this status for another 10 years.

He was addressing the alumni reunion of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan organized in connection with the 70 years celebrations of Pakistan - Germany friendship. The event was attended by Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck, Ms Birgit Lamm, Head of Country Office, FNF Pakistan, Muhammad Anwar, Head of Programmes, and Administration at Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and alumni from all over Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Govt of Pakistan has issued commemorative coin of Rs70 to mark the 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The governor said during his visit to Europe, he held meetings with more than 30 members of the European Parliament including four Vice Presidents, adding that his meetings had been successful in all respects.

He was confident that despite all conspiracies of India, Pakistan will get GSP Plus status for another 10 years. It will provide financial benefits of more than US$4 billion to Pakistan annually. He said so far the GSP Plus status has benefited Pakistan economy with US$20 billion. He said that Pakistan will also win the case of Pakistani Basmati Rice Trademark.

The governor said that during his visit to Europe, everyone appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process. He said that Pakistan is playing a positive role in establishing peace in the world including Afghanistan.

Sarwar said the Afghan government has no money to pay the salaries of the government employees. "Hunger will lead to violence and ultimately regional instability. Whatever decision is taken will be made in consultation with the European Union and the countries of the region," he said.

"Pakistan wants peace in the region and has been at the forefront in this regard. The governor said Pakistan has set up National Commission on Women's Status, National Commission on Child Rights, and National Commission on Human Rights. The complete provision of basic rights to all including women and minorities was being ensured in Pakistan and in the economic field too. Pakistan is moving forward successfully," he added.

Earlier, alumni visited Al-Hamra Arts centre where over 30 companies and other German organisations were present with their stalls to interact with the visitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021