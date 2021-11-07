ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Jammu martyrs' day commemorated with renewed pledge

APP 07 Nov 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control observed the Jammu Martyrs anniversary on Saturday to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the lives given by over 2.5 lacs Muslim residents of Jammu city in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops with the connivance of the dogra Hindu fanatics, under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to Pakistan near Jammu - Sialkot working boundary.

According to the independent historians and observers, at least 6 lacs Muslims in Jammu region were assassinated in first week of November 1947 by the armed extremist Hindus and Sikhs with the backing of the despotic dogra ruler under a pr-planned conspiracy to exercise the genocide of innocent Muslims population of Jammu.

The day was observed by every Kashmiri with the renewal pledge to continue the successfully-going struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches. In Azad Jammu Kashmir special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums were held in various parts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

Jammu Martyrs Day was marked in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with a mammoth ceremony hosted at the town hall in Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Movement and Jammu & Kashmir Milli Forum with the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi as Chief Guest.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers including the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Qayyum Niazi and others said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Jammu is to follow their footsteps with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom. Lauding complete unity and solidarity among all the political parties of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on one point agenda of the freedom, speakers underlined that the Kashmiris can perform an affective and result-oriented role for the settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue and they should be granted an opportunity to perform the national responsibility to this direction.

Speakers called upon the international community to sincerely move for performing due global obligations to ensure the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue which involves the right to self determination of about 20 million people of Jammu & Kashmir.

