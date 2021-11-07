Senior journalist Islam Zamir passes away

BAHAWALPUR: Senior journalist and former station manager APP Bahawalpur, Islam Zamir died of cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

According to family sources, Islam Zamir got ready for meeting with senior official and just before leaving home suffered heart cardiac arrest which proved fatal.

The deceased started his career as professional journalist from Daily Sadaqat and later, he joined Daily Aman Karachi. He also worked as senior journalist in other media outlets including Daily Piami and Daily Morning News Karachi.

In year 1986, he joined official media organization, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and remained Station Manager till his retirement.

Zamir Islam had played an active role as journalist leader and also performed as president of Bahawalpur Press Club. He was man of principle and earned good name as a professional journalist.

The news stories filed by him on very important issues and affairs of the country were published in leading national dailies. Political leaders and journalist community paid rich tributes to services of deceased and prayed for departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.