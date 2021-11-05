PSX closes in green zone

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in the green zone on Thursday on rupee stability and improved financial results.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 187 points to close at 47,219 points on Thursday compared to 47,032 points a day earlier. Share trading activity improved as overall some 561 million shares were traded up from 380.55million.

BRIndex100 increased by was 42.42 points or 0.86 percent to settle at 4,951.89 points on Thursday as against 4,909.47 points on Wednesday. It touched an intraday high of 4,954.71 points and an intraday low of 4,899.59 points. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 482.799 million shares, and Worldcall was the most traded company with a volume of 81.042 million.

BRIndex30 opened at 21,803.71 points. It touched an intraday high of 22,295.59 and an intraday low of 21,720.73 and at end of the session it closed at 22,268.93 which was 465.22 points or 2.13 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 328.776 million.

Market capitalization increased by Rs 45 billion to Rs 8.091 trillion. Out of total 379 active scrips, 235 closed in positive and 125 in negative while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

Among leading scrips, WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 81 million shares and it closed at Rs 2.66 followed by Byco Petroleum that closed at Rs7.98 with 30.35 million shares. Telecard Limited ranked third with 26.59 million shares and its share prices closed at Rs18.20.

Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers and increased by Rs250.00 and Rs140.96, respectively to close at Rs 9,750.00 and Rs 5,995.98, respectively. Unilever Foods and Colgate Palm were the top losers declining by Rs 500.00 and Rs 100.09, respectively to close at Rs 20,000.00 and Rs 2,649.90.

BR Automobile Assembler Index rose by 11 points or 0.12 percent to close at 8,847.35 points with a total turnover of 4.223 million.

BR Cement Index closed at 6,366.17 points with a net negative change of 98.76 points or a percentage change of 1.53 and total turnover was 28.129 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 3.84 points to reach at 10,188.48 points with a total turnover of 21.019 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,526.88 points with a net negative change of -0.92 points or a percentage change of -0.02 and a total turnover of 7,977,364.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,914.33 points with a net positive change of 28.81 points or a percentage change of 0.74 and a total turnover of 15.966 million. BR Tech & Comm. Index closed at 4,680.28 points with a net positive change of 127.8 points or a percentage change of 2.81 with a total turnover of 158.456 million.

According to Topline market review, Pakistan equities closed positive where benchmark KSE100 Index settled at 47,219 level (up 0.40 percent).

Lacklustre activity was witnessed in the first half as investors were unhappy over Rs.120 billion relief package announced by Prime Minster which did not live up to the expectations.

Later, in the second half of KSE-100 Index, market improved making an intraday of 210 points where major positivity came from technology sector as TRG and SYS cumulatively contributed 80 points to the KSE100 Index.

Analysts at JS said that with the Pak Rupee continuing to strengthen against US$, KSE100 index kept cheering in the green zone. Technology sector was in the limelight with TRG, NETSOL, WTL and TELE keeping the investor interest intact.

WTL (9.0%), BYCO (4.3%), TELE (5.7%), FNEL (10.2%) and ANL (7.5%) were the highest contributors to volume.

