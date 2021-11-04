ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

  • The tour includes three T20Is and as many ODIs
Syed Ahmed 04 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday the schedule for the home series against West Indies, which will be their first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

West Indies will play three Twenty20s and three One-Day Internationals as part of their tour to Pakistan in December. They will be the first nation to visit Pakistan after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the country in September due to security concerns.

"We have confirmed the details for the West Indies Men's white ball tour of Pakistan in December. Cricket West Indies (CWI) would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour," said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

CWI added that independent security advisors, Eastern Star International, will monitor the security situation in Pakistan, and will also have a representative assigned to the team for the duration of the tour.

All the games will be played at Karachi's National Stadium, with the first T20 scheduled for December 13. The two-time T20 World Cup champions will arrive in Karachi on December 9.

'Chances better' of West Indies cricket team's tour to Pakistan

Reacting to the development, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistanis were excited for the upcoming series after missing out on home internationals in September and October.

"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans' favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) will support this series by allowing maximum crowds..." said Ramiz.

“The West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow.”

Schedule:

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure

On September 22, the Cricket West Indies confirmed it was in communication with PCB to finalise arrangements regarding its upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The confirmation of the series revitalised PCB’s efforts to prove Pakistan as a safe place for international cricket, which were hampered by the last-minute pullout of New Zealand in September followed by the cancellation of the tour by England in October.

'Western bloc' has let Pakistan down, board chief says

New Zealand had abandoned the tour minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17. England followed suit, and withdrew from the men's and women's tours of Pakistan in October citing “player and staff well-being”.

Although West Indies have shown resolved to honour their commitment, there is still no confirmation from Cricket Australia whose team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in February-March next year.

PCB Pakistan vs West Indies Pak v WI schedule

Comments

1000 characters

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories