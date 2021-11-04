PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday the schedule for the home series against West Indies, which will be their first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

West Indies will play three Twenty20s and three One-Day Internationals as part of their tour to Pakistan in December. They will be the first nation to visit Pakistan after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the country in September due to security concerns.

"We have confirmed the details for the West Indies Men's white ball tour of Pakistan in December. Cricket West Indies (CWI) would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour," said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

CWI added that independent security advisors, Eastern Star International, will monitor the security situation in Pakistan, and will also have a representative assigned to the team for the duration of the tour.

All the games will be played at Karachi's National Stadium, with the first T20 scheduled for December 13. The two-time T20 World Cup champions will arrive in Karachi on December 9.

Reacting to the development, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistanis were excited for the upcoming series after missing out on home internationals in September and October.

"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans' favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) will support this series by allowing maximum crowds..." said Ramiz.

“The West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow.”

Schedule:

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure

On September 22, the Cricket West Indies confirmed it was in communication with PCB to finalise arrangements regarding its upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The confirmation of the series revitalised PCB’s efforts to prove Pakistan as a safe place for international cricket, which were hampered by the last-minute pullout of New Zealand in September followed by the cancellation of the tour by England in October.

New Zealand had abandoned the tour minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17. England followed suit, and withdrew from the men's and women's tours of Pakistan in October citing “player and staff well-being”.

Although West Indies have shown resolved to honour their commitment, there is still no confirmation from Cricket Australia whose team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in February-March next year.