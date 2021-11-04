PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that scholars play an important role in the society and they should lead the nation to the right path.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, Khan said that the scholars protect the dignity of a state.

"A nation's downfall starts when its morality dies and when it fails to differentiate between the good and bad," said the premier.

The PM stated that there is a need to provide guidance to the youth and it is the duty of the scholars to lead them into the right direction.

He said the project of making Pakistan like the state of Madina is a struggle primarily in character building and correcting the values system of the country.

He pointed out that creating unity to strengthen the country is a big responsibility. He also stressed upon the scholars to give importance to the values of truth and honesty.

Earlier, addressing an Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, Khan said that Pakistan as a country had drifted quite far from the ideals on which it was made. He urged the Ulema and Islamic scholars of Pakistan to play their role in Pakistan's "intellectual revolution" and making it the country it was meant to be.

The PM called upon the participants to act on this agenda because they had a voice that has access to and impact on the public.

He asked the Ulema to elaborate upon and explain the principles of the state of Madina to the people wherever they get the opportunity to do so. He said that the difference between right and wrong is becoming muddled for people in the country.