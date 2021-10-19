Pakistan will have to follow rule of law, meritocracy to become ideal welfare state: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity, and meritocracy set by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to become an ideal welfare Islamic state.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rematul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier said we will have to follow the principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) if we want to become a great nation.

"The dream of true democracy and prosperity cannot be materialised without upholding the rule of law and bringing the powerful under the law," he stated.

The PM said Islam gives rights to people from all walks of life, including women, slaves, and the elderly. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is our role model and we can become successful by following his Sunnah. PM said Islam has also put great emphasis on the importance of education for everyone, including men and women.

Highlighting the main features of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, the Prime Minister said it will comprise an international cell to give a calculated response to any act of Islamophobia in the Western world.

He said the authority will be chaired by an Islamic scholar, and its aim will be to guide the youth on the path of the last Prophet (PBUH). He said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships will be given to the youth on merit. "Our aim is to educate the youth in such a manner that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) becomes the only role model for them."

Khan said the government is taking steps to make Pakistan a welfare state, adding that a programme under the umbrella of Ehsas will be launched next month to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities to the marginalised communities. He said under the Kamyab Program, interest-free loans will also be given to the people in urban and rural areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the first session of National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference, President Dr Arif Alvi emphasised the need for promoting unity in light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the last Prophet preached not to spread discord and the revolution that arose from Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) changed the world. He said the life of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on every aspect of life.

He added that Pakistan successfully tackled the Covid-19 pandemic by taking guidance from the Hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest leader who always emphasised rule of law in society.

The President noted that educational institutions, mosques, media, and families have an important role in the proper training of the nation. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) united the humans for the oneness of Allah Almighty and it is his character that made the worst enemies as each other’s well-wishers.

Alvi said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights.