Buzdar lauds role of ulema, scholars in promoting brotherhood

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Ulema and scholars have always guided the nation at every crucial time. Usman Buzdar lauded the role of Ulema and scholars for promoting brotherhood, solidarity and religious tolerance in the country. He said that role of Ulema for the promotion of religious harmony cannot be ignored.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Ittehad Bain-u- Muslimeen Committee Punjab which was attended by Ulema, Scholars and famous literary and religious personalities from all schools of thought.

He said that it is our responsibility to join hands, forget all differences and giving respect to each other's religious sentiments. Everyone has to play a positive role for maintaining the peaceful atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood for foiling the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Speaking on the occasion , Maulana Tahir Ashrafi stressed upon Ulema to keep a vigilant eye on those who are spreading hatred content on the internet. Zubair Ahmed Zaheer said that that extending cooperation with the government is a national obligation. Raghib Naeemi said that the government has taken timely and effective measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood in the last Moharram ul Haraam. Abdul Khabir Azad said that it is the duty of Ulema and Scholars to play a role of bridge to eradicate the differences.

Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah said that it is utmost necessary to get aware of anti-state and anti-peace elements. The Ulema and Scholars appreciated the steps taken by the government to promote religious harmony. The meeting strongly condemned the attack on Hindu temple at Bhongh Rahim Yar Khan. Special prayers were offered at the end of the meeting for the security and stability of the country.

After the meeting, a joint declaration was issued with the consensus of Ulema and Scholars of all schools of thought. The joint declaration was stated that the role of Ulema and religious scholars for setting up Pakistan as well as to maintain its stability is a bright chapter of history

The circumstances of the beloved homeland demands that scholars and religious figures should continue to play their role for national unity, stability, religious harmony and to maintain law and order situation.

It was also mentioned in the joint declaration that "Through the Government of Punjab, religious scholars and Ulema assure the nation that they are fully aware of the requirements of the security and defence of the homeland and they will stand beside the nation, united and firm, in the time of trial. It was stated in the joint declaration that the scholars and Zakireen will adopt a moderate and positive attitude in their sermons to avoid sectarian tensions. Our religion Islam teaches us the lesson of tolerance towards non-Muslims and guarantees the protection of their worship places. The scholars in their speeches should also emphasize tolerance, humanity and unity of the Ummah and completely avoid highlighting the mutual differences. The joint declaration also mentioned that Ulema and scholars will fully cooperate with the administration to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haraam and especially ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs.

Scholars of all schools of thought are also agreed upon not to hurt the sentiments of any Muslim, for which they will adhere to the policy of "do not leave your sect and do not criticize the sect of others". It was also stated in the joint declaration that terrorism and killings in the name of religion are anti-Islamic and Ulema and Scholars strongly condemn it.

They will avoid all such speeches and writings which may cause annoyance and provocation to any school of thought. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Special Assistant to PM for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Parliamentary Secretary Auqaf Taimur Ali Laali, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Allama Kiramat Abbas Haidri, Allama Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Abu Hafs Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Pir Raza Mohiyuddin, Secretary Auqaf, DG Auqaf, Ulema and religious scholars attended the meeting.

