Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

A judicial magistrate has sent Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on judicial remand for attacking a police officer, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

A case was registered against Zahir at the Margalla police station of Islamabad under the complaint of Inspector Ghulam Mustafa. The FIR said that Zahir attacked a police officer in court and hit him.

During the hearing today, the court sent Zahir to jail on judicial remand.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad sessions court ordered Zahir to be thrown out after he misbehaved with the judge.

The accused interrupted the judge and upon being warned, Zahir resorted to derogatory language. The court ordered that he be taken away, and when the police grabbed him, the accused attacked one of the officers.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, last month, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against his parents, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.