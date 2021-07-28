ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.07%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
GGL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.36%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,165 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,436 Decreased By ▼ -52.85 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,683 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,116 Decreased By ▼ -13.74 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

  • Paternal and maternal families of Zahir Jaffer, the accused murderer of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, have condemned his actions
BR Web Desk 28 Jul 2021

The paternal and maternal families of Zahir Jaffer, the accused murderer of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, have condemned his actions, saying that they will not support him in any form.

Zahir is accused of murdering and beheading Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan, on July 20. Zahir is currently in police custody and charged with Noor Mukadam's murder.

The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence, and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

"The Jaffer family extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Noor Mukadam," read the statement.

"We pray her soul rests in eternal peace. We know that no amount of time will bring back the joy you have lost nor ease your pain.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” it added.

No support in any form, say Adamjees

Meanwhile, the Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor Mukadam's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. This monstrous act has profoundly shocked us. We cannot begin to fathom their pain,” it reads.

"We have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form. We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course. Justice for Noor must and will be served."

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

The statement also included prayers for Amjad who was a first responder at the scene, and was then allegedly attacked by Zahir.

"Our prayers also go out to Amjad sahib, a first responder to the scene who was attacked," the statement added.

Meanwhile, investigators have reportedly recovered mobile phones of Noor Mukadam and Zahir.

Noor Mukadam case: Parents, household staff of suspect arrested

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police arrested the parents and household staff of suspect Zahir for 'hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime'.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that several people including Zahir's father Zakir Jaffer, mother Asmat Adamjee, and household staff Iftikhar and Jameel, have been rounded up and were included in the investigation based on the statement of the victim's father.

