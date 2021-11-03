Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

An Islamabad sessions court ordered Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to be thrown out after he misbehaved with the judge, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

When the court proceedings started, the accused interrupted the judge and upon being warned, Zahir resorted to derogatory language. The court ordered that he be taken away, and when the police grabbed him, the accused attacked one of the officers.

A video shows police having a hard time handling Zahir who is even seen attacking one of the officers.

Meanwhile, earlier in the hearing today, lawyers of Therapyworks employees, Asmat Adamjee, and the household staff of Jaffer's house appeared before the court and cross-examined the three prosecution witnesses.

The court has summoned Dr Jahanzaib, medico-legal officer who conducted the autopsy on Noor's body on November 10.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, last month, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against his parents, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to Zahir Jaffer's mother

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.