ML-1 to help improve PR’s performance, says Watto

KARACHI: Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Moin Watto on Tuesday said that ML-1 project will not only improve the performance of Pakistan Railways but will also cast a positive impact on the national economy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Divisional Superintendent (DS) office of Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Standing Committee Muhammad Bashir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Aftab Jahangir, Nusrat Wahid, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Muhammad Hamid Hameed and Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon, Chief Engineer Muhammad Irfanul Haq, DS Karachi Hanif Gul, PD Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Amir Muhammad Dawood Puta, Riaz Hussain and other officials were also present.

