ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ML-1 to help improve PR’s performance, says Watto

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Moin Watto on Tuesday said that ML-1 project will not only improve the performance of Pakistan Railways but will also cast a positive impact on the national economy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Divisional Superintendent (DS) office of Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Standing Committee Muhammad Bashir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Aftab Jahangir, Nusrat Wahid, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Muhammad Hamid Hameed and Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon, Chief Engineer Muhammad Irfanul Haq, DS Karachi Hanif Gul, PD Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Amir Muhammad Dawood Puta, Riaz Hussain and other officials were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Pakistan Railways KCR ML 1 Muhammad Moin Watto

Comments

Comments are closed.

ML-1 to help improve PR’s performance, says Watto

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories