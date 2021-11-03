ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Pakistan

At least 26 dead as passenger bus falls into ravine in AJK

  • The accident took place when the bus was going from Rawalakot to Kotli
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Nov 2021

At least 26 people were killed and several were injured when a passenger bus fell into a ravine near Palandri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Aaj News reported on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place when a passenger bus was going from Rawalakot to Kotli. The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers including children.

Rescue and security personnel rushed to the scene to retrieve passengers from the bus trapped under the debris.

15 killed after bus plunges into ravine near Skardu

The rescue workers have shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He has also directed concerned officials to speed up the rescue operation.

