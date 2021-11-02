ANL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 37.18 (0.76%)
BR30 21,547 Increased By ▲ 218.18 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 101.11 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

  • The terrorists were wanted in cases of terrorism, extortion, and targeted killing of police personnel
BR Webstocks Updated 02 Nov 2021

At least four terrorists were killed during a search operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Tall Tehsil of Hangu, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

A CTD official said that the law enforcement agency personnel carried out a search operation in Tall Tehsil over the presence of terrorists in the area. However, when the CTD teams reached the spot, the militants opened fire on them.

He added that when the CTD officials returned fire, four militants were killed while their accomplices managed to escape.

CTD kills two TTP terrorists in North Waziristan

These terrorists were identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla. All the militants belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were wanted in cases of terrorism, extortion, and targeted killing of police personnel. Four submachine guns, and other arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Last month, police killed nine militants belonging to various proscribed organisations in Balochistan's Mastung area and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

CTD kills seven terrorists in Balochistan

Acting on an intelligence report, the CTD personnel had raided a camp and killed militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front, and United Baloch Army while conducting an operation in Mastung's mountainous area of Roshi.

The spokesperson added that nine submachine guns with 350 rounds, 20 kilogrammes of explosive material, detonators, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and two shells were recovered during the operation.

CTD militants killed hangu arms recovered

Comments

1000 characters

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

Revival of $6bn EFF: IMF deal likely in a day or two: Tarin

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Read more stories