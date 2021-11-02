CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

At least four terrorists were killed during a search operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Tall Tehsil of Hangu, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

A CTD official said that the law enforcement agency personnel carried out a search operation in Tall Tehsil over the presence of terrorists in the area. However, when the CTD teams reached the spot, the militants opened fire on them.

He added that when the CTD officials returned fire, four militants were killed while their accomplices managed to escape.

These terrorists were identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla. All the militants belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were wanted in cases of terrorism, extortion, and targeted killing of police personnel. Four submachine guns, and other arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Last month, police killed nine militants belonging to various proscribed organisations in Balochistan's Mastung area and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Acting on an intelligence report, the CTD personnel had raided a camp and killed militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front, and United Baloch Army while conducting an operation in Mastung's mountainous area of Roshi.

The spokesperson added that nine submachine guns with 350 rounds, 20 kilogrammes of explosive material, detonators, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and two shells were recovered during the operation.