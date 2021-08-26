ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.9%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,287 Decreased By ▼ -284.57 (-1.11%)
KSE100 47,525 Decreased By ▼ -110.42 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,023 Decreased By ▼ -66.72 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CTD kills seven terrorists in Balochistan

  • CTD official says a raid was conducted in Kohar Dam area in Loralai district
  • Three terrorists managed to escape while the raiding team seized arms and ammunition from the spot: CTD
BR Web Desk 26 Aug 2021

At least seven terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit have been killed during an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Balochistan’s Loralai district, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

A CTD spokesperson said that personnel of the law enforcement agency carried out a raid in the Kohar Dam area in Loralai district over the presence of militants.

He added that during an exchange of fire with CTD officials, seven terrorists were killed while three of them managed to escape. The raiding team also seized arms and ammunition from the spot, he stated.

Terrorists arrested: Hostile agency involved in Lahore blast: Buzdar

A few months ago, the CTD officials killed a terrorist and arrested five others in an intelligence-based joint operation in Karachi's Shah Latif Town area.

CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab said the alleged terrorists were present in a building in Shah Latif Town. They had parked a rickshaw in front of the gate of the building which had explosives in its hidden compartments.

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

He stated that investigations revealed that most of the suspects hailed from Afghanistan, and ‘strong’ evidence was found of Indian agency RAW’s involvement.

Balochistan CTD terrorists killed loralai crossfire Operation arms seized

CTD kills seven terrorists in Balochistan

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters