CTD kills seven terrorists in Balochistan

At least seven terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit have been killed during an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Balochistan’s Loralai district, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

A CTD spokesperson said that personnel of the law enforcement agency carried out a raid in the Kohar Dam area in Loralai district over the presence of militants.

He added that during an exchange of fire with CTD officials, seven terrorists were killed while three of them managed to escape. The raiding team also seized arms and ammunition from the spot, he stated.

A few months ago, the CTD officials killed a terrorist and arrested five others in an intelligence-based joint operation in Karachi's Shah Latif Town area.

CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab said the alleged terrorists were present in a building in Shah Latif Town. They had parked a rickshaw in front of the gate of the building which had explosives in its hidden compartments.

He stated that investigations revealed that most of the suspects hailed from Afghanistan, and ‘strong’ evidence was found of Indian agency RAW’s involvement.